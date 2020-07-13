Asian stocks rise on growth optimism

Asian stocks rise as investors shrugged off rising virus cases in the U.S. and some other countries.
China +1.43%, resumes its rally after snapping eight-day gain on Friday. Investors await key economic data this week on Q2 GDP, trade, investment, industrial production and retail sales.
Japan +2.00%. Markets will closely look at the central bank meeting on Wednesday, despite it is expected to maintain its ultra-easing monetary policy on Wednesday, May inflation data on Friday and May trade figures tomorrow.
Australia +0.77%, led by banks and miners.
Hong Kong +1.14%.
U.S. futures starts the week on a positive note ahead of key bank earnings this week. Dow +0.69%. Nasdaq +0.46%. S&P 500 +0.54%.