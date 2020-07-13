2020 has become a boom year for special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, as seen by the postmerger returns of Nikola Motors (NASDAQ:NKLA), Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG).

The latest? MultiPlan is combining with Churchill Capital Corp. III (NYSE:CCXX) in an $11B deal that will take the healthcare savings provider public.

What are SPACs? They're basically empty shell companies that raise a lot of money by going public - without targeting a particular industry - and later use the money to buy a company.

Why are they becoming popular? At a time of great uncertainty, SPACs can offer liquidity, especially when some IPOs are getting derailed due to volatility. The traditional IPO process can also take anywhere from several months to a year - as negotiations with institutional investors play out - though some SPAC deals are reported to only take weeks and could provide better price support. SPACs are additionally light on the regulatory side (no S-1 filing) and aren't subject to the IPO lockup rule.