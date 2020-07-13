Guidance needed as earnings season begins

The second-quarter earnings season is set to kick off tomorrow as major U.S. banks report results from the past three months that were slammed by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500's collective earnings are expected to decline by a whopping 44.6% Y/Y, according to FactSet, marking the biggest decline since the final quarter of 2008, when earnings fell 70% during the financial crisis.

Writeoffs and other expenses will likely be forgiven due to the extenuating circumstances, though investors will be judging what companies have to say about the current quarter or the full year after they withdrew most of their guidance.

"There's a deficit of information that needs to be filled at some point," said Sebastien Leburn, senior portfolio manager at Boston Private.