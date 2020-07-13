A massive cost-cutting drive has helped WeWork (WE) shore up its finances, and the company is set to see positive cash flow and profits in 2021, a year ahead of schedule, Chairman Marcelo Claure told the FT.

"Everybody thought WeWork was mission impossible. [That we had] zero chance. And now, a year from now, you are going to see WeWork to basically be a profitable venture with an incredible diversity of assets," he added.

Over the past few months, the company - backed by Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY) - has cut more than 8K jobs, sold off non-core businesses and terminated leases on building space in New York and Baltimore.

The transition to remote work also increases the appeal of WeWork's pitch to companies that want satellite offices for their workers or want space available just a few days per week, according to Claure.

In fact, Microsoft, Citigroup, Mastercard and TikTok-owner ByteDance have signed new WeWork leases in the last month.