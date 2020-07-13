The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting results from a first group of 27 patients given Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir in different hospitals.

One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition, though more research is needed to determine if the improvement was attributable to the drug or other factors like immunity and other therapies.

Several other countries have added the drug to the list of treatment for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Friday, Gilead said an analysis showed remdesivir helped reduce the risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients but cautioned that rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.