Global markets rise as bulls gain ground

The risk-on mood spread across the globe overnight, tracking an end-of-week rally in U.S. stocks as traders look to the start of earnings season for clues on how companies are planning for the future.

The Nikkei and Shanghai climbed about 2% , the Euro Stoxx 50 is 1% higher , while U.S. stock index futures are ahead by 0.5% .

Coronavirus news: While Florida reported a record 15,299 new cases on Sunday - a national record - and Houston city leaders called for a return to lockdown, a declining death rate trend was highlighted by NYC, which reported no COVID-related fatalities for the first time.

This week will also bring key economic data, including U.S. retail sales and Chinese trade and economic-growth data for Q2.