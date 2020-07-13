In light of the small number of holders of the private placement warrants and their limited trading volume, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has notified the Nasdaq of its intention to voluntarily delist the same.

Following the redemption of the public warrants on July 2, 2020, the private placement warrants were assigned a new CUSIP number (26142R120) and began trading under a new ticker symbol on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:DKNGZ).

The trading of the private placement warrants should be suspended by Nasdaq at market open on July 20, 2020, and the trading of such warrants will remain halted until such time.

Press release