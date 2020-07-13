Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) Q2 highlights:

Revenue increased 25.5% y/y to $88.53M vs. a consensus of $83.85M; Bluetooth revenues increased to $70.1M (+25.1%); Cellular IoT revenue above $1.2M vs. a $0.2M year-ago.

Gross margin of 51.9% vs 51.2% last year.

Order backlog of $201.9M (+80.3%).

CapEx amounted to $5.0M in Q2 and is expected to remain around this level in Q3.

Q3 guidance: Expects revenue in the range of $95M-$105M vs. a consensus of $95.15M.

In the longer term, Nordic believes its strong product and customer roadmaps offer a favorable backdrop for its aspiration to build a $1.0B revenue company within five years.

