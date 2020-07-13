Expanding its offerings in sectors like autonomous vehicles and 5G, semiconductor maker Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) has agreed to acquire Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in an all-stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over $68B.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of a share of ADI common stock for each share of Maxim common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction.

The deal is expected to be accretive to free cash flow at closing and adjusted EPS in 18 months post close.

It'll also provide $275M of cost synergies by the end of year two, given the common focus of the two companies on integrated circuits, and follows years of speculation that the two rivals could combine.