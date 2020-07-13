PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) reports organic revenue declined 0.3% in Q2.

Revenue by segment: Frito-Lay North America: $4.27B (+7%); Quaker Foods North America: $664M (+23%); Latin America: $1.57B (-17%); North America Beverages: $4.97B (-7%); Europe: $2.73B (-9%); Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $983M (-1%); Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $763M (+10%).

Total core gross margin rate grew 6 bps to 55.6%.

Total core operating margin rate down 195 bps to 15.8%.

The company believes it has ample liquidity and flexibility to meet business needs and return cash to shareholders.

FY2020 Guidance: Tax rate: ~21%; Dividends: $5.5B; Share repurchases: $2B.

PEP +1.88% premarket.

