NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) slips 6% premarket after providing an interim update on the Phase 2 portion of its NC318 monotherapy phase 1/2 trial.

Based on the current enrollment criteria and clinical response data, the company does not plan to advance the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and ovarian cancer cohorts into the stage 2 portion of the Simon 2-stage trial.

The analysis of biomarker data for these cohorts has been delayed and is not yet complete. The company will evaluate whether to pursue additional monotherapy studies in NSCLC and ovarian cancer after a review of that information.

NextCure continues to enroll in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer cohorts.

The company is continuing to assess Siglec-15 (S15) biomarker data as a basis for patient selection.

An update on NC318 clinical data and additional biomarker data is expected in Q4.

NextCure also announced that Kevin N. Heller, M.D., the company’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), will resign, effective August 4, 2020, to pursue a new opportunity. The search for a new CMO is underway.