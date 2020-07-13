Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) now sees FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.28-$1.38 (prior expectation $0.97-$1.19) vs. a consensus of $1.08.

The company sees FQ3 revenue in the range of $1.42B-$1.48B (prior expectation of $1.32B, +/- $70M) vs. $1.32B consensus.

The guidance increase is driven by better-than-expected demand across ADI’s end-markets, with particular strength in Communications and Industrial.

This upside in demand has resulted in less cancellations and higher-than-anticipated backlog conversion.

