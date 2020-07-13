Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) reported preliminary Q2 revenue and provided an operational update.

Net revenue is expected to be $15.2M, as compared to $1.5M in Q2 2019.

U.S. Sales accounted for ~96% of total revenue.

New order flow in April was de minimis due to COVID-19-related restrictions on elective procedures.

New order flow began a gradual recovery in early May and June as restrictions were lifted in certain states.

Average weekly new order flow in June was ~$2M, or 70% of the weekly average achieved in Q1 2020.

Over 485 unique accounts (hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers) in the U.S. have implanted patients with the Axonics r-SNM System, including more than 110 new accounts that were added in Q2 2020.

As of June 30, cash and cash equivalents were $288M.

Axonics will report complete Q2 results and provide a further operational update after the market closes on August 6.