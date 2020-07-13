Diageo (NYSE:DEO) says it has created the world's first-ever 100% plastic-free, paper-based spirits bottle.

The new bottle is made entirely from sustainably sourced wood. The bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker whisky products in early 2021.

The development arrives just as Diageo launches a new partnership with venture management firm Pilot Lite to launch a new sustainable packaging technology company called Pulpex Limited.

"We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking," says Diageo Chief Sustainability Officer Ewan Andrew.

Shares of Diageo are down 15.91% YTD.

Source: Press Release