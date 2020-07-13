Thinly traded nano cap Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) rockets 207% premarket on increased volume in reaction to an announcement from partner Biocon Limited (OTC:BCNQY) that results from a clinical trial in India showed that itolizumab significantly reduced mortality in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Drugs Controller General of India has granted restricted emergency use of itolizumab for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in COVID-19 patients with moderate-to-severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Equillium is planning to conduct a global randomized study testing itolizumab in COVID-19 patients. An IND is next up.

Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a wide range of immuno-inflammatory diseases.