Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) has opened a delivery center in Bogotá, Colombia, to enhance the company’s support capabilities and global solutions offerings to better serve clients in the Americas and Europe.

Managing Director of Solutions, North America, stated, “As a near-shore location, Columbia offers an attractive and cost-effective support option for CTG’s clients. Our Bogota delivery center and team also bring the added benefit of multi-lingual support, including Spanish, which is important to both clients in the region as well as many other existing and prospective clients across our served geographies.”

