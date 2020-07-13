JPMorgan upgrades Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to an Overweight rating after having the restaurant stock lined up at Neutral.

The firm thinks Darden has taken an approach of restructuring menus and back-of-house store operations as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" when changes can be made holistically and at once vs. the incrementalism required when stores were previously operating well within historical parameters.

The company is also seen achieving previous restaurant operating income (dollars) on 95% of previous AUVs, which is called a rare achievement in the restaurant industry.

"Marketing is being given a complete re-appraisal and G&A is also being looked at now that the worst of the crisis is behind the company. Finally, DRI's cash position allows flexibility as the crisis continues whether for a scale-benefitting well-priced acquisition or reinstatement of the dividend."