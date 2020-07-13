Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) will now offer less-than-truckload (LTL) service in Savannah, Georgia.

Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is an exciting time at Forward as we continue to flex our muscle. Savannah marks the first time that we have expanded our LTL network beyond our current airport-to-airport footprint. We are also leveraging our Final Mile network to greatly reduce the level of investment required for this LTL expansion. Savannah is a great example of the synergies within our networks that offer opportunities for growth.”

