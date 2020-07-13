Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) announces positive preclinical data AdCOVID, its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The studies, conducted in collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, showed "strong" serum neutralizing activity and "potent" mucosal immunity in the respiratory tract.

Based on these data, it plans to start manufacturing and advance AdCOVID into Phase 1 development in Q4.

The company says AdCOVID is designed to express the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein, a key immune target that is essential for the virus to bind to cells and initiate infection.