Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announces preliminary results for Q2 ended June 30.

Q2 reported revenue is expected to be ~$1.83B, vs. consensus of $1.52B.

Volume, measured by the number of requisitions, declined ~18% versus the prior year.

Testing volumes in the company's base business (excluding COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing) declined ~34% Y/Y.

EPS from continuing operations is expected to be between $1.33 and $1.36, compared to $1.51 in 2019.

Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be between $1.39 and $1.42, compared to S&P Capital IQ consensus of $0.25.

The company will report Q2 results on July 23, before the market opens.