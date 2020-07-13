Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) inks a deal to begin providing air cargo service for DHL Express with two Boeing 737-400F cargo aircraft being added to the fleet.

Under the five-year agreement, Mesa will operate two cargo aircraft from DHL Express America's global hub at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The company will lease the aircraft from DHL, with the first scheduled to be in service this October.

"We are very excited to enter the cargo market and diversify our business. Flying under contract on behalf of DHL is essentially the same business model Mesa has operated under for over 20 years," says CEO Jonathan Ornstein on the new deal.

MESA +3.42% premarket to $3.32 vs. the 52-week trading range of $2.05-$10.87.

Source: Press Release