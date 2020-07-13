DigiTimes sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to increase its new MacBook orders in Q3, boosting overall MacBook orders by over 20% sequentially.

Apple shipped 3.2-3.5M MacBooks in Q2 and will add around 4M in Q3.

Sources attribute the increase to the work-from-home trend extending longer than expected as coronavirus cases continue to spike around the world.

Last week, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's new in-house silicon to arrive in Q4.

In fiscal Q2, Macs contributed $5.4B of Apple's $58.3B in overall revenue.