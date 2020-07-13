Russia's Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) reported another fuel pipeline leak in the Arctic over the weekend, just a few weeks after it suffered a major Arctic diesel spill that the Russian government said caused $2B worth of damage.

Nornickel says 44.5 metric tons of aviation fuel was spilled when a pipeline was depressurized during the transfer of aviation fuel near ​​the village of Tukhard.

The company says the spill does not pose a threat to people living in the area.

The news comes as Nornickel is still cleaning up its May 29 fuel spill, when 20K mt diesel polluted waterways and soil in the Arctic.