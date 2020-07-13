Wedbush sizes up Carnival (NYSE:CCL) after the company announced earnings results last Friday and gave a target restart date for the AIDA brand.

"CCL Management estimates that the ship-level break-even capacity is anywhere from 30% to 50%, with the bigger and newer ships trending toward the lower end of this range and the smaller/older ships likely to be at the high-end. This dichotomy underscores the logic in starting with the biggest and most profitable ships first as part of a phased reopening," notes analyst James Hardiman.

Hardiman says the firm can't help but think that Carnival is a far distance away from operations resuming in the U.S. given a resurgence in COVID-19 cases as well as halted and some reversed economic reopenings.

Wedbush drops its price target on Neutral-rated Carnival to $20 from $29 due to the new reality.