Spartan Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SPAQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), agrees to acquire Fisker, in a transaction that values the electric vehicle company at $2.9B.

SPAQ soars 17% in premarket trading.

Fisker value based on the $10 per share private investment in public equity ("PIPE") and assuming minimal Spartan shareholder redemptions.

Combined board will be comprised of existing Fisker board members and an Apollo designee.

The deal is expected to provide Fisker with the funding it needs to bring its first product, the Fisker Ocean, to production in late 2022.

SPAQ gained 11% on Friday on a report that SPAQ was lead bidder for Fisker.