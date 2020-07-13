Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) jumps 8% premarket on the heels of signing a new preclinical research and option agreement with Kansas State University (K-State) to develop a vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 that utilizes a novel live virus vaccine vector platform and the CD40-ligand, also known as CD154 or 5c8 antigen, to stimulate T cell immunity.

Under the research agreement, K-State will advance preclinical development of a live replicating virus vaccine (TNX-2300) based on bovine parainfluenza virus. The vaccine is designed to potentially stimulate immunity against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.

In addition, K-State has granted Tonix an option for an exclusive license for the clinical and commercial use of its intellectual property associated with coronavirus vaccines under this relationship.

Following extensive testing in non-human primates, the attenuated BPI3V was shown to be well tolerated and stable in infants and children.