Needham previews Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) ahead of the company's earnings due out tomorrow.

"While we are not expecting a great print, as the company withdrew its guidance in mid-March as a result of campus closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we think investor focus will lie on management expectations for the upcoming fall semester. Our checks indicate that approximately 80% of BNED university partners expect to conduct classes on-campus or via a hybrid model," notes analyst Ryan MacDonald.

MacDonald and team note that the recent spikes in COVID-19 cases across a number of states are a cause for concern and think BNED's strategic review process will also be top of mind for investors as the process has now extended for over 6 months.

Needham keeps a Buy rating on Barnes & Noble Education due to the company's strategic relationship with universities and suite of digital assets. A price target of $4.00 is set vs. the average Wall Street PT of $3.25.