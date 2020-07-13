Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) has dosed the first patients in its Phase 1b clinical trial of the arginase inhibitor CB-280 in adult patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic airway infection.

The study will evaluate the safety and optimal dose range of CB-280 when added onto existing therapies for CF patients, including CFTR modulators.

The trial will evaluate multiple ascending doses of CB-280 compared to placebo in 32 adult CF patients and will be dosed orally twice daily for 14 days.

In October 2017, Calithera in-licensed rights to develop arginase inhibitors from Incyte in specific non-oncology indications, including CF whereas Incyte will have global rights in areas of hematology and oncology.