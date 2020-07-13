Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) +1.8% pre-market after reporting Q2 preliminary gold production of 164.1K oz. and silver production of 2.01M oz., with total output of 183.6K gold equiv. oz., results it says exceeded expectations.

The company says production from the Jacobina, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, and Minera Florida beat planned targets.

Yamana expects to generate sequentially increasing production during Q3 and Q4, with 54% of production in H2 vs. 46% in H1.

Q2 all-in sustaining costs were $1,125 per gold equiv. oz. sold, and forecasts H2 AISC at $1,020-$1,060 per GEO.

Yamana says it lowered net debt by ~$100M during the quarter, bringing net debt below $769M at the end of Q2.

Gold prices have been firming above $1,800/oz., recently reaching the highest since September 2011.