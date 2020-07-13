Stock pickers face 'horrible environment' if Fed boosts balance sheet more

If the Fed is forced to step in again and expand its balance sheet to stave off mass bankruptcies and high unemployment, active investors will be at a disadvantage, writes Sanford C. Bernstein quantitative strategists including Inigo Fraser Jenkins.

“There is an emerging possibility that the Fed hasn’t gone far enough,” the note said. The Fed's balance sheet could increase further if a bad enough event arises.

This would cause equities to rally more, though not as rapidly as in March, likely putting active managers at a disadvantage, they said.

“If that came to pass, then maybe valuation of the market simply doesn’t matter,” the strategists wrote.