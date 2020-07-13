HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) enters into a definitive agreement to purchase SD-WAN leader Silver Peak in a deal valued at $925M in cash. The deal is expected to close in Q4 FY20.

HPE says the acquisition will help strengthen its Aruba Edge Service Platform.

The company says the deal will be neutral to non-GAAP EPS in FY22.

HPE expects the combination to "drive significant revenue opportunities and to be accretive to Intelligent Edge segment revenue growth and gross margin."