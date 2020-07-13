The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) climbs 6.9% premarket on selling Stitcher to SiriusXM (NASDAQ:LSXMA) at a price more than double the company' investment in podcasting over the last five years.

Sale price of $325M includes $265M of cash upfront; earnout of up to $30M based on FY2020 results and paid in 2021; earnout of up to $30M based on FY2021 results and paid in 2022. The transaction is expected to close in Q3.

Stitcher's 2019 revenue was $72.5M and it includes three distinct podcast business lines: the Midroll advertising rep firm; owned-and-operated podcast networks including the comedy-focused Earwolf; and the Stitcher podcast listening platform.

"As a result of this transaction, Scripps is improving our leverage ratio through higher company EBITDA and garnering cash we can use toward debt reduction, which continues to be our highest priority," Scripps Executive Vice President and CFO Lisa Knutson said.

Press release