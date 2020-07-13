Bank of America stays bullish on Toyota (NYSE:TM) in the auto sector.

"Toyota's stock price has remained steadier than peers since the COVID-19 outbreak spread, but we believe the relative investment value remains high in view of the low risk in near-term earnings (ability to control costs when sales are falling) and its long-term competitive strength compared with other OEMs we cover," notes the firm.

BofA estimates a retail sales drop of 34% Y/Y in Q1 and wholesale volume decline of 46%. An operating loss of ¥283B for Toyota is forecast due to pandemic pressures.

A Buy rating is kept in place ahead of the Japanese automaker's earnings report.