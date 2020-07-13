SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) rose more than 30% premarket after Barron's over the weekend flagged the fact that the asset manager boasts a large stake in the secretive data company that has widely been reported to be considering going public in the near term.
In a post entitled, "How to Play Palantir Ahead of a likely IPO," the relationship was touted as a way to get exposure.
Last year, Sutter Rock's position in Palantir (PALAN), the largest of its investment portfolio as of June 30 2019, had a listed fair value of $30.7M, or $5.31 per share, and represented 16.7% of its holdings. A BTIG analyst noted that that stake at the time represented how conservatively SSSS was valuing its holdings.
Note, on July 7, Secretive data giant Palantir confidentially filed to go public.