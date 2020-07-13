OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has entered into a strategic co-promotion partnership with Menarini Silicon Biosystems, for the latter's CELLSEARCH Circulating Endothelial Cell (CEC) Kit, relevant to study progression of COVID-19 disease, and other COVID-19-related products.

Effective immediately, Menarini’s CELLSEARCH system, CEC kit and COVID-19 products will be marketed and sold by OpGen to infectious disease healthcare providers and researchers in North America.

Both parties intend to expand the portfolio of COVID-19 products and platforms available over the coming months as they become available for sale.