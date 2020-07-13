PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) trades higher after very strong growth in the snacks business offset a decline in beverages.

On the cost side, CEO Ramon Laguarta said that the company spent nearly $400M on extra expenses related to the pandemic, including personal protective equipment for employees, although those costs are expected to drop.

Looking ahead, Cowen analyst Vivien Azer notes that the company is seeing better convenience and gas trends, although a slower recovery for the on-premise business is likely.

Shares of PepsiCo are up 3.38% premarket at $139.00. The strong print may look better for Kellogg (NYSE:K), General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) than Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP).

