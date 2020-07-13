Google will invest $10B in India

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) unveils the Google for India Digitization Fund, which the company will use to invest $10B in the region over the next five to seven years.

The investments will happen through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure, and ecosystem investments.

India has more than 500M people online and 450M active smartphones, making the country an important market for tech companies.

Earlier this year, Amazon pledged another $1B to the market (bringing the total commitment to $6.5B), and Facebook invested $5.7B into Indian telecom Reliance Jio.