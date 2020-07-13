Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) unit Teva Respiratory, LLC announces the U.S. commercial launch of ProAir Digihaler (albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) Inhalation Powder for the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm in patients at least four years old who have reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise-induced bronchospasm.

The device features built-in Bluetooth Wireless Technology sensors, which connect to a companion mobile app and provide inhaler event information.

The wholesale acquisition cost (WAC) is $146.67, exclusive of rebates and discounts.