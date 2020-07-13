New Residential's (NYSE:NRZ) NewRez unit will use Salesforce's (NYSE:CRM) financial services cloud and Customer 360 to connect its loan orgination, servicing, and marketing efforts.

CRM gains 1.1% in premarket trading.

In addition, Salesforce selects NewRez as a new industry design adviser for its mortgage solutions platform.

The two companies will also collaborate to design and enhance NewRez's digital mortgage and lending solutions.

The new streamlined platform will help NewRez increase sales efficiencies and employee productivity, the company said.

