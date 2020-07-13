On a preliminary basis, Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) expects ~1.7B volume points, up 12.4% from a year ago and the largest volume point quarter in its history.

The biggest jumps occurred in North America (+38.5%), EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) (20.9%) and China (+17.7%).

On another note, it has launched a self-tender offer for up to $750M of its common shares at per-share prices of $44.75 - 50.00. The offer will expire at 5:00 pm ET on August 11 unless extended.