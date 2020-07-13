AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) +4.3% pre-market after confirming an agreement to secure $300M in new funding and reduce its debt by $460M-$630M.

The company says it amended exchange offers with holders of 73% of senior subordinate noteholders representing nearly $1.7B of AMC's debt.

Separately, AMC also reached an agreement to restructure $600M of convertible notes issued in 2018 to Silver Lake.

Further enhancing liquidity, AMC says it will convert cash interest on new exchange notes for 12 months - and up to 18 months under certain conditions - to payment-in-kind and will be deferred until 2026, which it says could save $100M-$200M in the near term.

AMC, which has been smacked hard by the coronavirus pandemic, recently extended reopening plans for its theaters by a couple of weeks, to July 30.