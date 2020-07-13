Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) stands to benefit from new shopping patterns arising from the pandemic, writes Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Goldfarb in a note.

Most of Kite's tenants are open and adapting to social distancing measures by incorporating curbside pick-up, he wrote.

Although the full impact of the pandemic won't be known for a while, leasing is slowing resuming and rents, so far, haven't been affected.

Fitness and movie theaters are still a challenge; restaurants, too, face difficulty in adapting to reduced capacity.

Points out that 54% of movie theaters have paid, despite all being closed.

Keep Overweight rating.

Compare KRG's stock performance over the past six months with the S&P 500: