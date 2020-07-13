Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) says its C-Series all-electric delivery trucks have received an executive order from the California Air Resources Board.

The executive order is one of the preliminary requirements needed to be considered for the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. Vehicles permitted into the HVIP program are eligible for monetary vouchers to reduce total cost for the purchaser.

With the certification, the C-Series trucks are crucially designated as zero-emission vehicles in the state of California.

Workhorse also becomes the first and only medium duty battery electric vehicle original equipment manufacturer to receive approvals from both the Environmental Protection Agency as well as CARB.

WKHS +11.66% premarket to $16.95 to put shares up more than 600% over the last 90 days as investors continue to flock into EV-related stocks.

Source: Press Release