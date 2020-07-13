BSE Ebix Insurance Broking launches life insurance on its platform by enrolling Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd. & Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance C.o Ltd.

BSE Ebix Insurance Broking is a joint venture between Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Ebix Fincorp Exchange Pte.

With this launch, the company now has the ability to handle insurance sales across the three key insurance verticals of Life, Health and Auto insurance.

The launch is a major development from the Company’s perspective, since life insurance is traditionally one of the fastest growing insurance segments in the country.

(EBIX +0.4% )

Press Release