Wayfair (NYSE:W) replies to unsubstantiated speculation on a Reddit post linking the online retailer to child sex trafficking due to names on advertised cabinets.

Wayfair statement: "There is, of course, no truth to these claims. The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced. Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point."

Internet sleuths have already torn apart the Reddit post as well for being nonsensical.