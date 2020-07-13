Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) has randomized the first patient in the INFINITY clinical trial to evaluate gene therapy candidate ADVM-022 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME).

Study data are expected in H2 2021.

The trial will enroll approx. 33 patients and is designed to demonstrate superior control of disease activity following a single IVT injection of ADVM-022 compared to a single aflibercept injection, as measured by time to worsening of DME disease activities.

Additional objectives include assessments of treatment burden, visual acuity, retinal anatomy, and safety outcomes.