The pain is too much for Roth Capital's Craig Irwin, who upgrades to Neutral from Sell.

Wall Street as a whole, though, still remains in the Neutral camp on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), with with 11 either bearish or very bearish vs. 8 bullish or very bullish. Fourteen sell-siders are neutral.

Among the bull catalysts is excitement over the stock joining the S&P 500, which could come as soon as just after Tesla reports its Q2 (July 21).

Appearing on CNBC this morning, Wedbush's Daniel Ives talks about institutional demand for the stock: "I talked to men that were haters six months ago. Today it's a top 20 position."