Stocks could be in for a double dose of rallying power today.

Friday’s rally was led by Financials and Energy. Those sectors are higher premarket again, but the megacaps, which ceded leadership and drifted Friday, are back with strength again.

The Big 5 megacaps are rising before the bell, led by Amazon (AMZN, +1.8% ) and Apple (AAPL, +1.1% ).

Cowen raised its price target on Amazon to a Street-high $3,700, up from $2,750, saying it predicts Q2 revenue and operating income above the high end of guidance.

Wedbush boosted its Apple target to a Street-high $450 from $425, predicting a $2 trillion valuation driven by 5G tailwinds.

Microsoft (MSFT, +0.6% ), Alphabet (GOOGL, +0.9%) and Facebook (FB, +0.6% ) also gained.

Most all 11 sector ETFs were up premarket (Real Estate wasn’t active). Among the leaders, the SPDR Financial Sector ETF (XLF, +1.2% ), SPDR Communications Services ETF (XLC, +1.1% ) SPDR Materials ETF (XLB, +1% ) and SPDR Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY, +1% ) were all up around 1%.

S&P futures are up about 0.7% .

This type of broad-based jump could be the new norm and that could be a nightmare for active traders, according to Sanford Bernstein. If the Federal Reserve expands its balance sheet stocks will rally further, leading to a “horrible environment” for active managers.

Notably, Bernstein sees further Fed stimulus as a distinct possibility.

“There is an emerging possibility that the Fed hasn’t gone far enough,” it said. “If that came to pass, then maybe valuation of the market simply doesn’t matter.”

Big 5 this past month