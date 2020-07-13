For providing essential products to minimize COVID-19 virus transmission, TriMas's (NASDAQ:TRS) Reike business partnered with INEOS Hygienics, a new INEOS business focused on the global consumer health care market with 183 production network sites.

"This is an exciting new customer win for Rieke, as we continue to invest in growing our packaging business by expanding our innovative product portfolio and customer base through organic initiatives and M&A," president and CEO Thomas Amato commented.

Also, INEOS recently awarded Reike a contract to produce dispenser pumps for its new hand sanitizers.

Rieke plans to launch production for INEOS Hygienics within one of its locations within Taplast, which it acquired in 2019.