Alembic Global Advisors starts off coverage on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) with an Overweight rating.

"SPCE's mid-term financial projections could make it one of the most attractive business models in our coverage universe, as it posits EBITDA margins of >46% by 2023, which would be the highest in our group by far, and years of growth," writes analyst Peter Skibitski.

Skibitski notes the company's test flight into space with four employees should meaningfully raise the company’s profile amongst the broader stock market.

He also thinks a small capital raise in 2021 (if needed) doesn't detail the SPCE story.

On profitability: "We believe SPCE probably needs at least three SS2s flying and a total of around 150 or so flights/year before it is free cash flow-positive. Our current forecast assumes this will occur in 2023, though 2022 could be achievable if the firm executes well."